Rum Master Class + Happy Hour at George's Level2

On Monday, March 25, George's Level2 will be hosting a Real McCoy Rum Master Class/Happy Hour from 3:30pm-close at the Level2 bar.

The event will begin with a deep dive into the world of rum led by Bailey Pryor, Master Distiller and Founder for Real McCoy. A special happy hour featuring cocktails made with Real McCoy will follow immediately after. Join us for one or both events!

Class 3:30-4:30

Happy Hour 4:30-close

*NOTE: RSVP for the discussion at rsvp-sandiego@realmccoyrum.com. Happy Hour is first come, first served. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Space is limited.