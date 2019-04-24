Rum Social

Oceana Coastal Kitchen 3999 Mission Boulevard , San Diego, California 92109

Calling all craft cocktail connoisseurs and pirates! The Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa’s signature restaurant, Oceana Coastal Kitchen, Rum Social series is back – featuring its exclusive Malahat Spirits Co. rum.

Using their Rum Social ‘passport,’ guests will enjoy one signature Catamaran rum cocktail and a Catamaran rum tasting guided by one of Malahat’s founders, Ken Lee. The cocktail and tasting will be paired with stunning views of Mission Bay while the sun sets, live music and passed appetizers. It promises to be a memorable evening of sipping and socializing.

April 24, 2019 | June 26, 2019 | August 28, 2019 | October 30, 2019

Mission Beach, Pacific Beach
858-539-8666
