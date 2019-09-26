Runway: Where Fashion Meets Compassion

to Google Calendar - Runway: Where Fashion Meets Compassion - 2019-09-26 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Runway: Where Fashion Meets Compassion - 2019-09-26 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Runway: Where Fashion Meets Compassion - 2019-09-26 18:00:00 iCalendar - Runway: Where Fashion Meets Compassion - 2019-09-26 18:00:00

Bloomingdale's 7057 Friars Road, San Diego, California 92108

Join Feeding San Diego and Bloomingdales for an evening of fashion, fun, and philanthropy!

Get a sneak peek of the latest in Fall fashion and treat yourself while supporting a good cause! All ticket proceeds benefit Feeding San Diego and 10% of your purchases during the event will help provide meals for San Diegans in need.

Info

Bloomingdale's 7057 Friars Road, San Diego, California 92108 View Map
Food & Drink, Special Events
to Google Calendar - Runway: Where Fashion Meets Compassion - 2019-09-26 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Runway: Where Fashion Meets Compassion - 2019-09-26 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Runway: Where Fashion Meets Compassion - 2019-09-26 18:00:00 iCalendar - Runway: Where Fashion Meets Compassion - 2019-09-26 18:00:00