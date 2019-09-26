Runway: Where Fashion Meets Compassion
Bloomingdale's 7057 Friars Road, San Diego, California 92108
Join Feeding San Diego and Bloomingdales for an evening of fashion, fun, and philanthropy!
Get a sneak peek of the latest in Fall fashion and treat yourself while supporting a good cause! All ticket proceeds benefit Feeding San Diego and 10% of your purchases during the event will help provide meals for San Diegans in need.
