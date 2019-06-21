Ruth and Emilia Announce Summer Concert Dates Throughout the West Coast

Ruth and Emilia, a mother-daughter duo who rock, recently announced their summer concert line-up, including dates throughout the west coast.

The kid’s band also just advanced to the next level in The John Lennon Songwriting Competition for their song “Repair the World”; they won for the Children’s category. Now they are up against all categories for the Grand Prize. The award will be named in the coming weeks.

Escondido and Los Angeles based, Ruth and Emilia’s humorous, kid-friendly music show features wacky characters in stories sure to inspire audiences to be their very best, while making the world a better place. Children and adults alike enjoy the award-winning, catchy songs performed by this mother-daughter phenomenon. In their latest CD and live performances, a shiny spaceship lands in Emilia’s backyard, she meets a friendly visitor from planet Goopda, who has traveled here to promote universal peace. The two become fast friends, dancing and singing their way through the day’s adventures and into your heart.

Audiences enjoy Ruth and Emilia’s music on Pandora Radio, iTunes and Amazon, as well as in short films, choral print music, and in symphony programming.

To learn more about Ruth and Emilia, visit www.ruthandemilia.com.