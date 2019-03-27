Ryan Berman: Return on Courage

Warwick's will host Ryan Berman as he discusses and signs his new book, "Return on Courage: A Business Playbook for Courageous Change." Berman is an award-winning creative, founder of Courageous and Sock Problems, and one of San Diego’s “Top 40 Under 40.”

This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.

Please visit our website or call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 for details.