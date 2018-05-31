Ryan Hamilton

Ryan recently released his first stand-up special. The one-hour Netflix original Happy Face, follows a wealth of television appearances and a non-stop headlining tour. Armed with the unique perspective of growing up in rural Idaho to become a favorite in the New York stand-up comedy scene, he’s one-of-a-kind. He’s been named one of Rolling Stone’s Five Comics to Watch, and recent appearances include The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, and opening spots for Jerry Seinfeld as well as Gad Elmelah at Carnegie Hall. Ryan is endearing stand-up lovers, and his future is bright.

“One of the most reliably funny regulars at the Comedy Cellar, an observational comic who often riffs on the absurdity of his own wholesomeness.”

–The New York Times

“It was fresh, poignant, and light-hearted without sacrificing depth.”

– Forget The Box review of Ryan’s show “Edgy, Boundary-Pushing Comedian” at the 2017 Montreal Just for Laughs Comedy Festival