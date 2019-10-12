The Photographer’s Eye Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of our juried exhibition, (s)LIGHT OF HAND on October 12 from 5-9 pm. This exhibition of Alternative Photographic Processes includes a wide variety of making photographic art such as Cyanotype, Tintype, Photogravure, Platinum and includes 3-D works as well. Juror Suda House is an internationally recognized photographic artist, an educator in Art and Photography at Grossmont College, and a Trustee at the Museum of Photographic Arts. Ms. House selected 31 unique artworks from over 100 entered. The exhibition runs from October 12 through November 2. We are open 11-5 Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.