S’More Valentine's Weekend Dinner Specials & Live Music at Chandler's

to Google Calendar - S’More Valentine's Weekend Dinner Specials & Live Music at Chandler's - 2019-02-15 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - S’More Valentine's Weekend Dinner Specials & Live Music at Chandler's - 2019-02-15 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - S’More Valentine's Weekend Dinner Specials & Live Music at Chandler's - 2019-02-15 17:00:00 iCalendar - S’More Valentine's Weekend Dinner Specials & Live Music at Chandler's - 2019-02-15 17:00:00

Chandler\'s Restaurant and Lounge 1 Ponto Rd. , Carlsbad, California 92011

Join us at Chandler's for back to back nights of continued Valentine's celebrations with live music. Treat your loved one to a romantic evening with delectable dishes created by Chef Teri. Enjoy like music on the Sunset Terrace from 6-8pm.

Reservations recommend

Info
Chandler\'s Restaurant and Lounge 1 Ponto Rd. , Carlsbad, California 92011 View Map
Carlsbad
760-683-5415
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - S’More Valentine's Weekend Dinner Specials & Live Music at Chandler's - 2019-02-15 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - S’More Valentine's Weekend Dinner Specials & Live Music at Chandler's - 2019-02-15 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - S’More Valentine's Weekend Dinner Specials & Live Music at Chandler's - 2019-02-15 17:00:00 iCalendar - S’More Valentine's Weekend Dinner Specials & Live Music at Chandler's - 2019-02-15 17:00:00