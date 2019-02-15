S’More Valentine's Weekend Dinner Specials & Live Music at Chandler's
Chandler\'s Restaurant and Lounge 1 Ponto Rd. , Carlsbad, California 92011
Join us at Chandler's for back to back nights of continued Valentine's celebrations with live music. Treat your loved one to a romantic evening with delectable dishes created by Chef Teri. Enjoy like music on the Sunset Terrace from 6-8pm.
Reservations recommend
