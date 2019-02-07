S4A Permanent Home: Community Meeting

On Thursday, February 7th from 6-8pm, at The Sandbox in San Diego’s East Village, Space 4 Art will host a community meeting to share an update on our Permanent Home project.

Our plans for a 35,000 square-foot facility on Market Street in Sherman Heights are ambitious and include 80+ below-market-rate rentals for artists, more than half of which are live/work spaces, as well as a large gallery, event space, classroom, amphitheater, and wood/metal shop.

This project is 10 years in the making and scrupulously planned to provide the greatest possible benefit to artists and the greater San Diego community. At this important and inclusive community meeting, the Space 4 Art team will share the architectural renderings, timelines, and funding updates that will help us realize this ambitious goal.

Most importantly, Space 4 Art wants to hear from you— the community we strive to serve —and will collect survey responses, building on an initial data set of community objectives collected in 2009. We will also host structured breakout discussions to focus our attention on answering questions and collecting your feedback to our plans.

Over the past 10 years we have hosted hundreds of events and provided innovative educational outreach— 100% free of charge —in order to build an inclusive model that invites San Diegans from all walks to to engage with cutting-edge art right here at home.

Join us on February 7th to help #MakeSpace4Art, creating a community platform that will enrich the lives of all San Diegans through access to art and arts education for the next 10 years— and beyond.

Light refreshments will be served. Street parking is available but incredibly limited, so please consider public transport or rideshare services if they are available to you.

Questions? Email us @ sdspace4art@gmail.com or call 619.269.7230.