Sabor Latino! Food, Wine, and Beer Festival

to Google Calendar - Sabor Latino! Food, Wine, and Beer Festival - 2019-03-16 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sabor Latino! Food, Wine, and Beer Festival - 2019-03-16 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sabor Latino! Food, Wine, and Beer Festival - 2019-03-16 13:00:00 iCalendar - Sabor Latino! Food, Wine, and Beer Festival - 2019-03-16 13:00:00

Fashion Valley Mall 7007 Friars Road, San Diego, California 92108

Held in conjunction with the 26th Annual San Diego Latino Film Festival, Sabor Latino’s

unique branding will feature the best Latin cuisine paired with the finest brewery and wineries from across San Diego and Baja California. Entry will include unlimited tastings of beer, tequila, and wine matched with the outstanding cuisine of these top local restaurants. Join us for this memorable experience in an exciting environment that will satisfy every foodie craving. This is a 21+ event.

Info

Fashion Valley Mall 7007 Friars Road, San Diego, California 92108 View Map
Mission Valley, San Diego
to Google Calendar - Sabor Latino! Food, Wine, and Beer Festival - 2019-03-16 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sabor Latino! Food, Wine, and Beer Festival - 2019-03-16 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sabor Latino! Food, Wine, and Beer Festival - 2019-03-16 13:00:00 iCalendar - Sabor Latino! Food, Wine, and Beer Festival - 2019-03-16 13:00:00