Sabor Latino! Food, Wine, and Beer Festival

4TH ANNUAL, SABOR LATINO! FOOD, WINE, & BEER FESTIVAL

Chefs * Live Music * Celebrities * Food * Beer * Wine * y MAS!

WHAT: Held in conjunction with the 26th Annual San Diego Latino Film Festival, Sabor Latino’s unique branding will feature the best Latin cuisine paired with the finest brewery and wineries from across San Diego and Baja California. Entry will include unlimited tastings of beer, tequila, and wine matched with the outstanding cuisine of these top local restaurants. Join us for this memorable experience in an exciting environment that will satisfy every foodie craving. This is a 21+ event. Booth, Vendor, & Sponsorship Opportunities Still Available!

WHY: Proceeds Benefit Media Arts Center San Diego’s Youth Media Scholarships.

WHEN: Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 p.m.

WHERE: Fashion Valley Mall - River Plaza

TICKET PRICES: $20-$50

PUBLIC CONTACT: For more information about this event, please contact: info@mediaartscenter.org / 619-230-1938 / https://sdlatinofilm.com/saborlatino/