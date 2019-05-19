SACRA/PROFANA Concert - Border X-Sings

SACRA/PROFANA will offer the final concert of its Tenth Anniversary season, presenting Border X-sings, a timely musical presentation that takes on issues of immigration, borders, nationalism, and historical perspective. The first half of the program will highlight the complicated nature of national identity by featuring the music of European colonialists alongside music and texts from indigenous sources as well as music from the African-American tradition, born out of slavery. Through this we seek to illuminate influences, conflicts, and the common humanity inherent not only in the music of that time, but evident in us all today. The second half of the program features music by contemporary composers on issues of immigration, refugees, national identity and belonging.