Sacred Rebel Healing Retreat

Calling All Sacred Rebels!

Are a free spirit who refuses to be defined by social structures or identities? Are you feeling stuck and unsure of why you're having a hard time moving forward and embracing your Purpose? Then this retreat may be for you.

A Sacred Rebel is a soul on fire. A warrior on a path. A force to be reckoned with.

Each embodied choice is made in full awareness with the heart and led by the soul.

As a Rebel, you choose to be the most integrated version of you in the world – Mind, Body, & Soul.

Purchase your ticket now to join your Co-Facilitators and other Sacred Rebels, April 5th, 6th, 7th in Carlsbad, CA for a weekend of transformation and clarity.