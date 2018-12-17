Sacred Spirit’s Holiday Market
Soul Flow Studio 3095 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, California 92104
No matter how big, small, or non existent your plans, our December 17th Holiday Market has got you covered. Get your relaxation AND your conscious gift shopping on from 4:00 pm to the extra special closing time of 9:00 pm. You’ve been so good this year that Sacred Spirit has a super spectacular Holiday ❄️ lineup just for you! 🌈 Healers: Reiki with Waves Of Light Healing SD & Within You Wellness, Listening Touch Massage, Kamali Crystal Healing, Haley Comet Astrology, Bethany Psychic Medium, Twilight Dawn Shamanic Healing, Sacral Spaces Acupuncture
☀️Vendors:
Sophia & Sam Kids’ Clothing & Accessories, Sonic Arts Crystals & Rare Instruments, Aya Raw & Vegan Foods, Skydancer Designs Art, Linda Litteral Ceramics & Art Healing, The Creatress Womb Wellness & Body Butter, Mermaid Tailoring & Accessories Jewelry 💫
Plus we will be announcing our 🌟Fabulous Door Prize🌟 in a few days! Come relax with us while finding those extra special items for the people you love the very best. Find us on FB or IG @sacredspirithealersmarket