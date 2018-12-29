Sahara Grim at Lestats on Adams

Originally from San Diego, LA based composer and artist Sahara Grim will be performing her original music from her recently released EP Current of Being. Sahara is an eclectic composer who's performance art touches on messages of nature, art, spirituality, and self empowerment. Sahara Grim is an Ethnomusicology major at UCLA and performs her music regularly with her band in LA and San Diego. Sahara's music is an extension of herself, a diverse range of style and culture mixed into one creation.

"Sahara Grim is a mixed bag of a delicious harmonious melodic stream that makes her stop at a number of genres before sealing the deal with her unique eastern jazzy voice. The ensemble embraces the music, coloring her with individuality, intensity, and skillfulness. We were delightfully entertained. Hope you enjoy her too." -Voice Fame