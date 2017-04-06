Saint Archer Beer Dinner

The Clubhouse Grill 5200 Grand Del Mar Way, San Diego, California 92130

The Clubhouse Grill welcomes special guest Saint Archer Brewery for an evening of great beer, food and conversation. Savor four courses of Chef Joshua Dorfner’s delicious cuisine expertly paired with a unique craft brew. Four-course dinner with beer pairings, $50 per person.

For reservations, please call 858.314.1950

The Clubhouse Grill 5200 Grand Del Mar Way, San Diego, California 92130

Del Mar

858.314.1950

