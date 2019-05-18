Saint Archer Brewing Co. Sixth Anniversary
Saint Archer Brewery 9550 Distribution Ave., San Diego, California 92121
We are excited to share that San Diego based Saint Archer Brewing Company is turning six, and the brewery is celebrating with a free party to honor their sixth anniversary. Taking place Saturday, May 18th from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the brewery’s original Miramar location, the family-friendly event will feature live music from headliner King Tuff, San Diego locals The Schizophonics and The Anodynes. Guests can also enjoy food trucks, a kid’s area and brewery tours. Making its debut at the party, the 6th anniversary specialty beer is a Hazy Rye with Galaxy Hops IPA, that will be exclusively available on draft at the anniversary party.