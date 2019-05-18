Saint Archer Brewing Co. Sixth Anniversary

We are excited to share that San Diego based Saint Archer Brewing Company is turning six, and the brewery is celebrating with a free party to honor their sixth anniversary. Taking place Saturday, May 18th from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the brewery’s original Miramar location, the family-friendly event will feature live music from headliner King Tuff, San Diego locals The Schizophonics and The Anodynes. Guests can also enjoy food trucks, a kid’s area and brewery tours. Making its debut at the party, the 6th anniversary specialty beer is a Hazy Rye with Galaxy Hops IPA, that will be exclusively available on draft at the anniversary party.