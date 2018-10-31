Join Saint Archer Brewing Company for a Halloween event that is all treat and no tricks -- at Saint Archer's Halloween Party with the launch of their Citra 7 IPA. Saint Archer’s latest seasonal release is a limited varietal Idaho 7 that incorporates a classic Citra, resulting in a flavor that balances soft apricot with bright lemon. Saint Archer is welcoming their newest brew in the best way they know how, with a Halloween party that proves kids aren’t the only ones that can enjoy the holiday. The Halloween Party will take place on Wednesday, October 31st, from 4pm - close at Saint Archer's Miramar tasting room, and will feature food trucks, trivia, a halloween costume contest, and beer specials surrounding the Citra 7 IPA.