Saint-Saëns’ Organ Symphony

Copley Symphony Hall’s mighty Robert Morton theater organ takes center stage in two of the most famous orchestral works written for the “King of instruments.” Leading the concert will be Conductor Laureate Jahja Ling. Guest organist will be internationally recognized San Diego native Chelsea Chen in her Jacobs Music Center debut.

BERLIOZ: Overture to Benvenuto Cellini

POULENC: Concerto for Organ, Timpani and Strings

SAINT-SAËNS: Symphony No. 3 in C minor, Op. 78: Organ Symphony

Please join us 45 minutes before the concert for "What's the Score?", a lively talk about the composers and the repertoire given by commentator Nuvi Mehta inside Copley Symphony Hall.

Price Range: $20-$100