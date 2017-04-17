Sake & Cheese
Saiko Sushi North Park 2884 University Ave., San Diego, California 92104
Is sake really rice wine? Can it taste good with cheese?
Come find out at this delicious tasting event at Saiko Sushi in North Park. We'll dispel the myth that cheese & Japanese cuisine don't mix. You'll sample a number of different types of sake along with styles of cheese that pair perfectly. What a way to spend a Monday...
