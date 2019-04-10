Salk Institute Public Symposium

The Power Within—Harnessing our immune system to fight diseases.

Join us to celebrate the 10th anniversity of the Salk Institute’s NOMIS Center for Immunobiology and Microbial Pathogenesis as we bring together experts in immunology, virology and infectious disease for a daylong symposium at the Institute’s iconic campus in La Jolla.

• Keynote speech and book signing by Sonia Shah, award-winning author of Pandemic

• Scientific seminars in the morning

• Lay-friendly scientific seminars in the afternoon by Salk faculty

• Continental breakfast and lunch

For more information or to register, go to

https://www.salk.edu/events/nomis-10th-anniversary-symposium/