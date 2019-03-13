Salmagundi Comes to SDSU

San Diego State University, Arts and Letters 101 5500 Campanile Dr,, San Diego, California 92182

*FREE EVENT OPEN TO PUBLIC*

Join us for this invigorating publishing salon with the founder, and executive director of Salmagundi Magazine from New York’s Skidmore College. With Salmagundi’s 50+ years in print, learn from Professors Robert and Peg Boyers what it takes to be a punch-packing force in literary publishing. We’ll see you there!

Location: Art North 300B on campus at SDSU.

