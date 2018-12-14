A Salute to our Members!
Spreckels Organ Pavilion 1549 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101
Everyone is invited to enjoy a special concert by Raúl Prieto Ramirez honoring the members of the Spreckels Organ Society. This evening concert celebrates the donors and volunteers who assure San Diego's treasure, the largest outdoor musical musical instrument, continues to delight music lovers the world over. Free coffee and hot chocolate for members! https://spreckelsorgan.org/ (619) 702-8138
