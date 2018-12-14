A Salute to our Members!

to Google Calendar - A Salute to our Members! - 2018-12-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Salute to our Members! - 2018-12-14 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Salute to our Members! - 2018-12-14 18:00:00 iCalendar - A Salute to our Members! - 2018-12-14 18:00:00

Spreckels Organ Pavilion 1549 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101

Everyone is invited to enjoy a special concert by Raúl Prieto Ramirez honoring the members of the Spreckels Organ Society. This evening concert celebrates the donors and volunteers who assure San Diego's treasure, the largest outdoor musical musical instrument, continues to delight music lovers the world over. Free coffee and hot chocolate for members! https://spreckelsorgan.org/ (619) 702-8138

Info
Spreckels Organ Pavilion 1549 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Music
to Google Calendar - A Salute to our Members! - 2018-12-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Salute to our Members! - 2018-12-14 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Salute to our Members! - 2018-12-14 18:00:00 iCalendar - A Salute to our Members! - 2018-12-14 18:00:00