Salute the Season Celebration with Santa and Friends
Liberty Station North Promenade 2848 Dewey Rd, San Diego, California 92106
Every Saturday of the month before December 25 from 5 to 8 p.m., friends and family are invited to Liberty Station to celebrate the holidays and take pictures with Santa! In addition to a visit from Saint Nick, the Salute the Season Celebration with Santa and Friends will provide live entertainment including bands and carolers for all to enjoy!
Festival, Outdoors
San Diego