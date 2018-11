Salute To Service: Equality California and Coors Light Honor Our Transgender Veterans and Military Members

Join Equality California and Coors Light on Sunday, November 11 from 3:30pm to 6:00pm at Uptown Tavern, 1236 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103, to honor San Diego area transgender veterans Zander Keig and Veronica Zerrer and active service member Akira Wyatt!

Coors Light is offering a complementary beverage with attendance. This event is free and all are welcome.