Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert

to Google Calendar - Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert - 2019-01-01 14:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert - 2019-01-01 14:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert - 2019-01-01 14:30:00 iCalendar - Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert - 2019-01-01 14:30:00

Jacobs Music Center 750 B St, San Diego, California 92101

Usher in the New Year with a glittery celebration of singing and dancing that will delight the senses. Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert recreates the beauty of Vienna’s golden era and its elegance charms audiences of every age. A 20-year San Diego tradition, this year’s concert will feature a brilliant new program of Strauss waltzes and sweeping melodies from beloved operettas performed by acclaimed European singers, champion ballroom dancers, ballet, and the Strauss Symphony of America featuring members of the San Diego Symphony. The first effortless notes of the eternal Blue Danube Waltz will welcome you into a triumphant 2019! Tickets start at $29!

Info
Jacobs Music Center 750 B St, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Downtown
619-235-0804
