Usher in the New Year with a glittery celebration of singing and dancing that will delight the senses. Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert recreates the beauty of Vienna’s golden era and its elegance charms audiences of every age. A 20-year San Diego tradition, this year’s concert will feature a brilliant new program of Strauss waltzes and sweeping melodies from beloved operettas performed by acclaimed European singers, champion ballroom dancers, ballet, and the Strauss Symphony of America featuring members of the San Diego Symphony. The first effortless notes of the eternal Blue Danube Waltz will welcome you into a triumphant 2019! Tickets start at $29!