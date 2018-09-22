Meyer Fine Art, San Diego’s prestigious fine art gallery, is proud to announce its presentation of Salvador Dali: The Argillet Collection. The collection is on exhibition and available for acquisition at the gallery: Previews begin September 15, 2018. The exhibition is a rare opportunity to meet Madame Christine Argillet, daughter of Dali's legendary publisher and confidante Pierre Argillet, during scheduled special appearances by Madame Argillet for the public: Saturday, September 22 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm and Sunday, September 23 from 1:00 pm – to 4:00 pm. All appearances are complimentary to the public, and RSVP’s are strongly suggested at 619-358-9512 or meyerfineartinc@gmail.com. Visit meyerfineartinc.com for more information.