You are Invited to The Salvation Army's 6th Annual Community Carol Concert!

With Special Guests: Phil Blauer/ Fox 5 and Marianna and Mathijs Arens

Also Featuring: The Salvation Army Regional Brass Band and Songsters, The Salvation Army El Cajon Corps Singing Company, a special appearance by Santa Claus and much more….

This event is FREE, family friendly, and open to the public.

For more information please call: 619-446-0285