The Salvation Army's 6th Annual Community Carol Concert
Joan B. Kroc Theatre 6611 University Ave., San Diego, California 92115
You are Invited to The Salvation Army's 6th Annual Community Carol Concert!
With Special Guests: Phil Blauer/ Fox 5 and Marianna and Mathijs Arens
Also Featuring: The Salvation Army Regional Brass Band and Songsters, The Salvation Army El Cajon Corps Singing Company, a special appearance by Santa Claus and much more….
This event is FREE, family friendly, and open to the public.
For more information please call: 619-446-0285
Joan B. Kroc Theatre 6611 University Ave., San Diego, California 92115
