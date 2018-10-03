Sam Talbot at Herb & Wood

Celebrity Chef Sam Talbot (Top Chef) will be coming to Herb & Wood to launch the first in a series of guest chef dinners that will continue next year with more high profile chefs from New York, Los Angeles and beyond. The exclusive dinner event will take place on Wednesday, October 3rd from 6-9pm. A chef, author, philanthropist and television personality from New York, Talbot was a semi-finalist on season 2 of Bravo’s Top Chef , named one of People Magazine's “Sexiest Men Alive” in 2012, and is the founding Executive Chef of The Surf Lodge in Montauk, NY. Partnering with Chef's Roll and Chef Works, the five course dinner will feature two courses from chefs Malarkey and Talbot, passed appetizers, a dessert from Herb & Wood's Executive Pastry Chef Adrian Mendoza and some family style courses. In addition to highlighting the San Diego culinary scene, there will be beverage pairings with each course along with a 15 minute demo by Chef Talbot and Chef Malarkey. Taking place in the Herb & Wood gallery space, there will be a limited amount of tickets sold at $100 with 10% of ticket sales going to Sam's Beyond Type 1 foundation.