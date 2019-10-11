Samin Nosrat at ArtPower

Cookbook Author & Host of Netflix Series Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat

As an undergraduate studying English at UC Berkeley, Samin Nosrat took a detour into the kitchen at Chez Panisse restaurant that happily determined the course of her life and career. Since 2000, she has pursued her twin passions of food and words with equal vigor, aiming to create work that inspires, creates community, and raises cultural, social, and environmental awareness. Her New York Times bestselling book, Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking, won the 2018 James Beard General Cookbook of the Year, among other notable awards. A documentary series based on the book is now streaming on Netflix. She’s currently working on her next book, titled What to Cook.

One of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2019, Nosrat will be in conversation with James Beard award-winning chef, radio host, and restaurant owner Evan Kleiman.

Section B and C seats will be available on the Balboa Theatre website starting July 29.