Sammy Miller and the Congregation at ArtPower at UC San Diego

Sammy Miller and the Congregation are on a mission to put generosity back into jazz and bring art back to the people. A native of Los Angeles, Grammy-nominated drummer, singer, and bandleader Sammy Miller has become known for his unique maturity and relentless focus on making music that feels good. Upon completing his master’s at Juilliard, Miller formed his ensemble, the Congregation. As a band, they are focused on sharing the power of community through their music—joyful jazz, a style that enriches, entertains, and uplifts.

Independently, the band members have performed and recorded with notable artists, including Wynton Marsalis, Lady Gaga, and Queen Latifah, at venues such as the White House, Lincoln Center, and the Hollywood Bowl. As the Congregation, they have opted to stick together to create globally conscious music with the intention to spread joy throughout the world.