Sammy's Green Flash Beer Dinner Series

Enjoy an evening that is equally educational and delicious at Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza & Grill’s Green Flash Dinner Series. Sammy’s Corporate Executive Chef Alfie Szeprethy will create five delicious dishes spotlighting a few Sammy’s staples like Lobster Bisque, as well as new creations such as Sweet Chili Glaze Chicken Wings and an icy Beer Granita. Each dish is expertly paired with a brew by Green Flash’s Director of Beer Education, Dave Adams who will guide diners and imbibers through each course. The ticketed event takes place at four locations on four dates, beginning Wednesday, August 29th at Sammy’s in San Marcos.

August 29th | Sammy’s San Marcos

September 5th | Sammy’s Del Mar

September 12th | Sammy’s Mission Valley

September 19th | Sammy’s Scripps Ranch

6:30 to 8:00 PM (all dates)

Tickets $30 | Purchase at https://greenflashdinnerseries.eventbrite.com