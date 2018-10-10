Sammy’s Green Flash Dinner Series

Enjoy an evening that is equally educational and delicious at Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza & Grill’s Green Flash Dinner Series. Sammy’s Corporate Executive Chef Alfie Szeprethy will create five delicious dishes spotlighting a few Sammy’s staples like Lobster Bisque, as well as new creations such as Sweet Chili Glaze Chicken Wings and an icy Beer Granita. Each dish is expertly paired with a brew by Green Flash’s Director of Beer Education, Dave Adams who will guide diners and imbibers through each course. The ticketed event takes place at five locations on five dates, beginning Wednesday, August 29th at Sammy’s in San Marcos. August 29th | Sammy’s San Marcos September 5th | Sammy’s Del Mar September 12th | Sammy’s Mission Valley September 19th | Sammy’s Scripps Ranch October 10th | Sammy’s La Mesa 6:30 to 8:00 PM (all dates) Tickets $30 | Purchase at https://greenflashdinnerseries.eventbrite.com