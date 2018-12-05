Sammy's x Daou Vineyards Wine Dinner

Wine industry heavyweights Georges and Daniel Daou are bringing their passion for wine to Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza (Del Mar). Get transported to Daou Mountain outside Paso Robles as Executive Chef Alfie Szeprethy guides you through an eclectic three-course dinner complemented with wine pairings by Daniel Brunner of Daou Winery. Reserve a seat at this collaboration with award-winning Daou Winery and taste, sip and savor.