Valentine's Day Pizza Kit at Sammy's Woodfired Pizza and Grill

In celebration of Valentine's Day and the grand re-opening of their La Jolla location, Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza & Grill is selling their Valentine’s Day Pizza Kits from February 1-14. One dollar from every pizza kit sold will benefit the American Heart Association.

Starting at $7, these kits include fresh dough, mozzarella, house-made tomato sauce, basil and cooking instructions. Add-ons and substitutions such as gluten free crust and pepperoni are available for an additional cost.

Every customer that purchases a pizza kit will be automatically entered to win free pizza for a year from Sammy's. In addition, customers that post their best heart-shaped pizza photos on Instagram with the hashtag #iheartsammys and tag @sammyswpizza will be entered to win a $100 gift card to Sammy’s.

The Valentine’s Day Pizza Kits are available at each of their locations, including the original La Jolla Village restaurant that reopened this month after a September 2015 kitchen fire temporarily shuttered the 28-year old San Diego institution.

Order and pick up between February 1 – 14. Pizza kits are available for pick up all Sammy’s locations. The complete list of locations is available on the website.