A Sampler of Fun iPad & iPhone Apps: An Oasis Workshop
La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037
Do you have an iPad or iPhone and want to know more about the latest apps? Let’s explore a sampling of some of the many fun apps available, including voice recording, free video calls, movie reviews, travel enhancers, e-readers, and many more!
Some of these apps are also available on Android and other devices.
Please bring your Apple ID and password so that you can download some of the apps demonstrated.
