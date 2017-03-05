Samples for the Sea - Beer & Wine Tasting

Mission Beach Women's Club 840 San 840 Santa Clara Place, San Diego, California 92109

The Surfrider Foundation San Diego County Chapter is hosting Samples for the Sea at the Mission Beach Women's Club from 1-5pm on Sunday, March 5th.

$40 tickets get you a commemorative glass, unlimited beer, wine and food samples and live music from local indie band, Creature Canyon. This is event is not one to be missed!

All proceeds will go to the Surfrider Foundation's environmental advocacy programs.

