The Samuel Project
Digital Gym Cinema 2921 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, San Diego, California 92104
THE LOCALS, an on-going series at the Digital Gym Cinema celebrating films produced in the San Diego Region, presents Marc Fusco’s crowd-pleasing THE SAMUEL PROJECT, a film about a teenager who makes his grandfather’s rescue from Nazi forces a part of an art project for school. Starring Hal Linden and Ryan Ochoa (Disney’s PAIR OF KINGS, Nickelodeon’s iCARLY).
Info
Digital Gym Cinema 2921 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, San Diego, California 92104 View Map
Film
North Park