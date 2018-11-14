The San Diego Inaugural Food Tank Summit

The San Diego 1st Annual Food Tank Summit on Wednesday, November 14, 2018.

Summit tickets for $299 can be found on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-food-tank-summit-san-diego-ca-growing-the-food-movement-tickets-46882914058

To apply for a ticket scholarship, visit https://foodtank.com/sd-summit-application

Food Tank, the Berry Good Food Foundation, the University of California's Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and the San Diego Bay Food and Wine Festival are excited to announce the inaugural San Diego Food Tank Summit! The theme for the Summit is Growing the Food Movement. This exciting event will feature more than 30 different speakers from the food and agriculture field. Researchers, farmers, chefs, policy makers, government officials, and students will come together for interactive panels, fireside chats, and farmer spotlights.

2018 Speakers Include (many more names to be announced soon).

Colin and Karen Archipley, Farmer-Owners, Archi’s Acres; David Bronner, Dr. Bronners; Jennifer Burney, Assistant Professor, School of Global Policy & Strategy, UC San Diego; Ranveer Chandra, Principal Researcher, Microsoft; Ryland Engelhart, Co-Founder, Kiss the Ground; Michael Gardiner, Food Writer, San Diego CityBeat; Michael Hamm, Center for Regional Food Studies, Michigan State University; Michelle Lerach, President, Berry Good Food Foundation; Nate Looney, Farmer, Westside Urban Gardens; Sarah Mesnick, Co-Founder, Center for Marine Biodiversity and Conservation, Scripps Institution of Oceanography; Neil Nagata, President, San Diego County Farm Bureau; Danielle Nierenberg, President, Food Tank; Stepheni Norton, Owner, Dickinson Farms; Evelyn Rangel-Medina, Chief of Staff, Restaurant Opportunities Centers (ROC) United; Ruth Richardson, Executive Director, Global Alliance for the Future of Food; Rachel Surls, Sustainable Food Systems Advisor, University of California Cooperative Extension Los Angeles County; Clark Wolf, Contributor, Food & Agriculture, Forbes; Candice Woo, Founding Editor, Eater San Diego; Gabe Youtsey, Chief Innovation Officer, University of California, Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Sponsors include: the Berry Good Food Foundation, the San Diego Food and Wine Festival, Nature's Path, the Barilla Center for Food and Nutrition, Sealed Air, Driscoll's, Farmer & the Seahorse, Organic Valley, Niman Ranch, Frazier Farms, Mother Jones, Edible San Diego.

Save on the San Diego Food and Wine Festival Grand Tasting! The San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival Grand Tasting features more than 60 celebrity chefs and restaurants, hundreds of domestic and international wine, beer and spirit companies, and over 30 gourmet food companies.

As one of the fastest-growing nonprofit organizations in food and agriculture, Food Tank started these Summits four years ago, all in collaboration with major universities and non-profits and bringing together more than 400 speakers for discussions moderated by journalists from outlets like the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Chicago Tribune, Vice, Vox, NPR, BuzzFeed, and Bloomberg.

Delicious breakfast, snacks, and lunch included (with vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options).

For sponsorship opportunities, email bernard@foodtank.com. To volunteer, please send your resume and availability on November 13th and 14th to vanesa@foodtank.com with the subject line "Volunteering at the San Diego Summit." To apply for a ticket scholarship, visit https://foodtank.com/sd-summit-application.