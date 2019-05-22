San Diego 2049: Closing Keynote with Kim Stanley Robinson and Team Project Competition

May 22, 2019

5:30–7:30pm

Robinson Auditorium, UC San Diego

Free and open to the public; RSVP required

A light reception will follow

Kim Stanley Robinson—the multiple award-winning science fiction writer, climate change expert, and UC San Diego alum—joins us to deliver the closing keynote to San Diego 2049, sharing his insights into the future of the border region and how the practice of science fictional worldbuilding can help us imagine—and impact—issues of vital importance to individuals, our communities, our species, and life on planet Earth.

This evening will also feature the final projects of several UC San Diego graduate student teams who have been participating in the San Diego 2049 series and imagining their own future scenarios for the region.

Kim Stanley Robinson is a New York Times bestseller and winner of the Hugo, Nebula, and Locus awards. He is the author of more than twenty books, including the bestselling Mars trilogy and the critically acclaimed Forty Signs of Rain, The Years of Rice and Salt and 2312. In 2008, he was named a "Hero of the Environment" by Time magazine, and he works with the Sierra Nevada Research Institute. He lives in Davis, California.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO 2049:

The School of Global Policy and Strategy is celebrating its 30th anniversary by partnering with the Arthur C. Clarke Center for Human Imagination to produce San Diego 2049, a series of programs through 2018–19 that will use the imagination and narrative tools of science fiction to stimulate complex thinking about the future and the ways we could shape it through policy, technology, innovation, culture, and social change.

For more information, please visit imagination.ucsd.edu.