San Diego 250, Where California Began

The San Diego 250 Civic Commemoration Ceremony will focus on bringing everyone together in the location where San Diego and California began. Distinguished guests, officials, and the Kumeyaay Nation will gather in Presidio Park to honor our past and look forward to our bright future together. Held at the site of the old Spanish presidio, this event will feature live cultural performances, food options representing our deep San Diego roots, and a formal speaking program culminating in the historic raising of a new Kumeyaay flag alongside the American, Mexican and Spanish flags. Please find the full schedule below and RSVP by visiting the event's website here for additional information regarding parking and day of logistics.

• Blessing and traditional bird songs by the Kumeyaay Nation

• John Morrell, San Diego History Center Board Chair

• Councilmember Chris Ward

• Port of San Diego Commissioner Rafael Castellanos

• San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher (Invited)

• California State Assemblymember Todd Gloria

• San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer

• Kumeyaay Nation Speaker

• California Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins

• California Governor Gavin Newsom (Invited)

• Raising of the Kumeyaay Flag – leaders and veterans of the Kumeyaay Nation

• Kumeyaay Nation closing song