San Diego Actors Theatre Presents Sunday Salon "Love Letters"
San Diego Actors Theatre will celebrate Valentine's Day 2017 with their SALON SERIES and the award-winning "Love Letters" by A.R. Gurney featuring real life husband and wife acting team, Byron La Due & Kathi Diamant and directed by Artistic Director, Patricia Elmore Costa.
Tickets are $10, cash only.
La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037 View Map
