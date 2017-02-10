San Diego Actors Theatre Presents Sunday Salon "Love Letters"

to Google Calendar - San Diego Actors Theatre Presents Sunday Salon "Love Letters" - 2017-02-12 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - San Diego Actors Theatre Presents Sunday Salon "Love Letters" - 2017-02-12 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - San Diego Actors Theatre Presents Sunday Salon "Love Letters" - 2017-02-12 14:00:00 iCalendar - San Diego Actors Theatre Presents Sunday Salon "Love Letters" - 2017-02-12 14:00:00

La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037

San Diego Actors Theatre will celebrate Valentine's Day 2017 with their SALON SERIES and the award-winning "Love Letters" by A.R. Gurney featuring real life husband and wife acting team, Byron La Due & Kathi Diamant and directed by Artistic Director, Patricia Elmore Costa.

Tickets are $10, cash only.

Info

La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037 View Map

Theater

Visit Event Website

7607150042

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - San Diego Actors Theatre Presents Sunday Salon "Love Letters" - 2017-02-12 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - San Diego Actors Theatre Presents Sunday Salon "Love Letters" - 2017-02-12 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - San Diego Actors Theatre Presents Sunday Salon "Love Letters" - 2017-02-12 14:00:00 iCalendar - San Diego Actors Theatre Presents Sunday Salon "Love Letters" - 2017-02-12 14:00:00