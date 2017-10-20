San Diego Arab Film Festival

to Google Calendar - San Diego Arab Film Festival - 2017-10-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - San Diego Arab Film Festival - 2017-10-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - San Diego Arab Film Festival - 2017-10-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - San Diego Arab Film Festival - 2017-10-20 19:00:00

Museum of Photographic Arts 1649 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101

17 films, 10 countries, 2 weekends @ 2 venues

Opening Night features music, Arab cuisine and the critically acclaimed Egyptian film: Mawlana

Various filmmakers join us throughout the festival with discussions on film making & Q&A.

Come and experience Arab Culture and get a view not often presented in the United States.

For films, times and locations see http://sandiegoaff.org

Info
Museum of Photographic Arts 1649 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Balboa Park, Mission Valley
to Google Calendar - San Diego Arab Film Festival - 2017-10-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - San Diego Arab Film Festival - 2017-10-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - San Diego Arab Film Festival - 2017-10-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - San Diego Arab Film Festival - 2017-10-20 19:00:00