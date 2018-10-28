San Diego Audubon Habitat Restoration Event!

Come help manage invasive plants in Mission Bay to protect endangered birds!

We will be working to remove invasive plants from North Fiesta Island on Sunday, October 28th. We’re doing this to promote nesting by the California Least Tern (an endangered species) and to create space for native coastal dune plants.

The meeting location will be on the northern edge of Fiesta Island in Mission Bay.

Once on Fiesta Island: at the fork, go right. Do not follow signs to the San Diego Youth Aquatic Center, just continue down the road. After about a quarter mile, park on the right hand side, off the road.

If you start to curve left and wrap around the island, you’ve gone too far. You’ll be looking for a chain link fence with a gate in it and signs that say "California least tern nesting area". Park along the road here.

Volunteers should wear long pants and sturdy shoes, and sun/rain protection as weather indicates. Work gloves will be provided, but volunteers are encouraged to bring their own pair if available. We’ll have water, but don't forget to bring a reusable water bottle for refills!

For questions/directions/RSVP: Call or email our Restoration Program Manager, Megan Flaherty, at flaherty@sandiegoaudubon.org or (858) 273-7800 x106.