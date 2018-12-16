The 47th annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights promises to dazzle and entertain bayfront crowds during the evenings of December 9 and 16, 2018. Participants in this year’s highly anticipated holiday boat parade will decorate their boats to fit this year’s theme, A Tropical Island Christmas.

Presented by the Port of San Diego, the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights brings more than 100,000 San Diego residents and visitors to the shores of San Diego Bay each year. The procession of approximately 80 lavishly decorated boats has become one of the most iconic events in the region.

This year, for the third time, the parade will proceed to the pier at Cesar Chavez Park before making the turn to Coronado, giving spectators another area to view the parade. Beginning at 5 p.m. each night, the parade starts at Shelter Island and proceeds to Harbor Island, the Embarcadero, Seaport Village, the Pier at Cesar Chavez Park, and ends at the Ferry Landing in Coronado. The parade takes about an hour to pass any given point and there are many comfortable waterfront viewpoints along the route. Due to increased traffic and parking demand, observers are encouraged to plan ahead or take the trolley.