San Diego Beer Choir

The San Diego chapter of Beer Choir is an informal, sing-along style group of all (or no) singing skill levels who meet to drink beer and sing drinking songs while supporting San Diego's vibrant craft beer community. We are teaming up with a new one this month, Border X Brewing in Barrio Logan! Street parking, a free/cheap parking garage only a block away, AND a nearby trolley stop makes this a very commuter-friendly location! As always, this is a 21+ event. $12 gets you a beer and a songbook! Come on down and sing along!