San Diego Cactus and Succulent Society Winter Show and Sale

Come join us for our annual Winter Show and Sale! Free to attend and open to the public - members get to shop early from 9 - 10am. The show will feature unusual and exotic cacti and succulents, highlighting "winter growers" from around the world. The show is open to novice, intermediate and expert growers. We will also have a Plant and Pottery Sale, featuring a variety of small plants and specimen plants suited to thrive in our San Diego climate, along with a gorgeous selection of handmade pottery.

The sale will be held in Room 101 of the Casa del Prado, and the show will take place in the adjacent patio area. SDCSS Members Only shopping is from 9am - 10am. Open to the public at 10am. Please visit our website at https://www.sdcss.net/winter-show-sale for more information or to become a member today!