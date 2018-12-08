San Diego Children's Choir Annual Winter Concert & Sing-Along

Come and sing quintessential holiday music with the melodic voices in the San Diego Children's Choir at the 29th Annual Winter Concert. Beloved holiday favorites will be featured and audience members of all ages will get to participate in a simple Chanukah round with a sprinkle of part-singing.

Additional highlights include an intimate arrangement of Silent Night in celebration of its 200th birthday, as well as several classics with organ, including Bach's Jesu Bleibet Meine Freude and Schubert's Ava Maria. Join us in helping to spread the warmth of the season. It will be tons of fun and no singing skills are necessary!