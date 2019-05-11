San Diego Children's Choir's 29th Annual Spring Concert - From Dawn to Dusk

The San Diego Children’s Choir is gearing up for a journey through time: from early morning through late night, from springtime through winter, and from birth through death. For this special engagement, the Choir pulls together a beautiful and eclectic mix of repertoire, representing the passage of time in a unique story, one that can only be told through the voices of children. Join our five choirs and members of the esteemed Mainly Mozart Youth Orchestra as we explore the seasons of our lives and the passage of time. Visit sdcchoir.org/calendar to learn more.