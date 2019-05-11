San Diego Children's Choir's 29th Annual Spring Concert - From Dawn to Dusk

to Google Calendar - San Diego Children's Choir's 29th Annual Spring Concert - From Dawn to Dusk - 2019-05-11 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - San Diego Children's Choir's 29th Annual Spring Concert - From Dawn to Dusk - 2019-05-11 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - San Diego Children's Choir's 29th Annual Spring Concert - From Dawn to Dusk - 2019-05-11 15:00:00 iCalendar - San Diego Children's Choir's 29th Annual Spring Concert - From Dawn to Dusk - 2019-05-11 15:00:00

Jacobs Music Center 750 B St, San Diego, California 92101

The San Diego Children’s Choir is gearing up for a journey through time: from early morning through late night, from springtime through winter, and from birth through death. For this special engagement, the Choir pulls together a beautiful and eclectic mix of repertoire, representing the passage of time in a unique story, one that can only be told through the voices of children. Join our five choirs and members of the esteemed Mainly Mozart Youth Orchestra as we explore the seasons of our lives and the passage of time. Visit sdcchoir.org/calendar to learn more.

Info

Jacobs Music Center 750 B St, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Music
Downtown
858-587-1087
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - San Diego Children's Choir's 29th Annual Spring Concert - From Dawn to Dusk - 2019-05-11 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - San Diego Children's Choir's 29th Annual Spring Concert - From Dawn to Dusk - 2019-05-11 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - San Diego Children's Choir's 29th Annual Spring Concert - From Dawn to Dusk - 2019-05-11 15:00:00 iCalendar - San Diego Children's Choir's 29th Annual Spring Concert - From Dawn to Dusk - 2019-05-11 15:00:00