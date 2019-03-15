San Diego Club Crawl St Paddy's Friday

Get discount St. Paddy's San Diego Club Crawl Tickets for Guided Tour, 3+ Clubs, 1 Low Price; fun begins 8:30pm on March 15th at The Tipsy Crow San Diego, CA.

For the go-big-or-go-home experience, throw on some green and join the San Diego Club Crawl; the ultimate St Patrick's Day nightlife experience that allows guests to skip long lines and avoid paying any cover charges.

The St. Patrick’s Day San Diego Club Crawl offers two events; one on Friday, March 15 and another on March 16. The fun begins 8:30pm at The Tipsy Crow on 5th Avenue. Here you will meet your VIP host and mingle with fellow club crawlers; before hitting three or more popular nightclubs in the Gaslamp. Your guide will have the entire evening mapped out; so you can relax and party without worrying about where you're going next.

With so many top night spots and fellow partiers decked out in green – there’s not much more you could ask for from this non-stop party train. Grab your friends, don all your green accessories, and get ready for a rip-roaring time celebrating St. Paddy's in the Gaslamp. Find everything you need to know before the St. Patrick's Day Weekend and celebrate the Luck of the Irish with VIPNightlife.com; your complete party guide to best St. Paddy's special events in San Diego.